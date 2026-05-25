President Erdogan says renewed escalation in region would benefit no one, stresses importance of supporting diplomatic efforts

Turkish president, Oman’s sultan discuss regional, global issues in phone call President Erdogan says renewed escalation in region would benefit no one, stresses importance of supporting diplomatic efforts

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Monday.

During the call, Erdogan said a renewed escalation of war in the region would benefit no one and stressed the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts.

He said Türkiye, together with brotherly countries in the region, continues efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Erdogan also noted that Türkiye is working to ensure peace and stability in the Palestinian territories and will continue to provide support on every platform to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Turkish president also conveyed his Eid al-Adha greetings to the Sultan.