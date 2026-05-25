Recep Tayyip Erdogan sends greetings to 'African brothers and sisters' across continent, cites strong historical and human ties

Turkish President Erdogan marks Africa Day, African Union anniversary Recep Tayyip Erdogan sends greetings to 'African brothers and sisters' across continent, cites strong historical and human ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday marked Africa Day and the anniversary of the African Union's founding.

In a post shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan extended his congratulations on the occasion of May 25 Africa Day and the founding anniversary of the African Union.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the May 25 Africa Day and the anniversary of the founding of the African Union, and send my love and respect to all our friends and all my African brothers and sisters across the African continent, with whom we share strong historical and human ties,” he said.