Turkish official highlights growing cooperation with Saudi Arabia Communications Director says expanding transport and logistics ties reflect Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s diplomatic vision

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday highlighted growing cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in transportation, logistics and regional connectivity, describing it as a reflection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic vision.

In a statement shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye has historically stood at the crossroads of major trade routes linking continents and continues to play a significant role in regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

“The growing cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in transportation, logistics and regional connectivity is a concrete reflection of the visionary diplomacy put forward by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Duran said.

He added that transportation corridors, which once connected civilizations, are now helping advance trade, development and prosperity.

Duran said alternative transport routes developed in response to regional crises are strengthening not only bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia but also regional stability and economic continuity.

“Under the leadership of our president, Türkiye will continue to strengthen regional connectivity and open new opportunities based on mutual benefit, cooperation and shared development,” he said.