Hakan Fidan is set to visit Indonesia for talks on trade, defense cooperation and regional security issues

Turkish foreign minister to visit Indonesia on June 3 Hakan Fidan is set to visit Indonesia for talks on trade, defense cooperation and regional security issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to pay an official visit to Indonesia on Wednesday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, boosting trade and defense ties, and addressing regional and global security challenges, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Tuesday.

Fidan is expected to discuss steps to further strengthen cooperation across various sectors in line with the political will demonstrated by the leaders of the two countries.

He is expected to emphasize the importance of deepening cooperation in infrastructure, energy, transportation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, high technology and halal food industries to help increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion. Fidan is also going to review ongoing defense industry projects and assess potential new areas of cooperation.

On Gaza, Fidan is set to reiterate that Türkiye and Indonesia remain in close consultation on developments in Palestine and will continue joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

According to the sources, he is also going to stress the need for coordinated international action in response to Israel's ceasefire violations in Gaza, provocative actions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the expansion of its occupation in Lebanon.

The talks are also anticipated to cover developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Syria, the Russian-Ukraine war, Somalia, Sudan and Libya, as well as broader regional and global security issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fidan and Indonesian officials are also due to discuss cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the UN, G20, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ASEAN, MIKTA and the Developing Eight (D-8).

The Turkish foreign minister last visited Indonesia in February 2025 as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to the country.

Relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, whose historical ties date back to the 15th century, were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2011. A High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council established during Erdogan's 2022 visit to Indonesia held its first meeting in Jakarta in February 2025. The next meeting is expected to take place in Türkiye in 2027.

The two countries held their first 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers Meeting in Ankara in January 2026.

Bilateral trade volume exceeded $2.5 billion in 2025, and both countries aim to increase it to $10 billion in line with a target announced during Erdogan's 2025 visit to Indonesia.