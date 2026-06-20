Meeting brings together Hakan Fidan, his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, US senior advisor for Arab and African affairs

Turkish foreign minister attends Cairo meeting to discuss Libya, regional issues Meeting brings together Hakan Fidan, his Egyptian and Saudi counterparts, US senior advisor for Arab and African affairs

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended a regional meeting in Cairo, Egypt's capital, on Saturday, where he discussed developments in Libya and other regional issues, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting brought together Fidan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Massad Boulos, the US senior advisor for Arab and African affairs, according to the ministry.

"Hakan Fidan participated in the meeting on regional issues, including Libya with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia and Massad Fares Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, in Cairo," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a post on US social media platform X.

The ministry did not provide further details on the discussions or any outcomes from the meeting.