Brobbey, Gakpo fire Netherlands to dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden Braces from Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo secure clinical 1st victory for Oranje in 2026 World Cup group stage

The Netherlands revitalized their World Cup campaign on Saturday with a ruthless 5-1 victory over Sweden at Houston Stadium, overwhelming their European rivals.

Brian Brobbey set the tone early in the fifth minute by sliding a low cross from Cody Gakpo into the net from close range, giving the Dutch an early advantage.

The 24-year-old Sunderland striker struck again in the 17th minute, stretching to reach a precise delivery from Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries for his second goal of the match and third in international play.

Sweden struggled to respond to the high-intensity Dutch dominance, though they briefly thought they had found a lifeline just before halftime. Gustaf Lagerbielke found the net with a header after a free kick in the 45th minute, but officials quickly disallowed the effort for offside, preserving the two-goal cushion for the three-time finalists.

Clinical 2nd-half surge

The Dutch momentum continued immediately after the interval as Gakpo extended the lead to 3-0 in the 47th minute. Following a rapid one-two between Dumfries and Crysencio Summerville, Gakpo timed his run perfectly to tap the ball home.

He secured his own brace seven minutes later, finishing off a clinical counterattack that left the Swedish defense reeling.

The Blagult managed a consolation goal in the 59th minute when substitute Anthony Elanga sprinted onto an Alexander Isak through ball to beat the goalkeeper.

However, Summerville added a final flourish in the 89th minute, cutting inside to fire a powerful shot from the edge of the area into the far corner.

The result leaves Group F wide open after the Netherlands drew their opening match against Japan. Sweden, which previously defeated Tunisia 5-1, now faces a neutralized goal difference as the tournament moves toward the final group round.

The 2026 tournament concludes on July 19 at the New Jersey New York Stadium.