Brobbey, Gakpo fire Netherlands to dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden

Yasin Gungor
20 June 2026•Update: 20 June 2026
The Netherlands revitalized their World Cup campaign on Saturday with a ruthless 5-1 victory over Sweden at Houston Stadium, overwhelming their European rivals.
Brian Brobbey set the tone early in the fifth minute by sliding a low cross from Cody Gakpo into the net from close range, giving the Dutch an early advantage.
The 24-year-old Sunderland striker struck again in the 17th minute, stretching to reach a precise delivery from Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries for his second goal of the match and third in international play.
Sweden struggled to respond to the high-intensity Dutch dominance, though they briefly thought they had found a lifeline just before halftime. Gustaf Lagerbielke found the net with a header after a free kick in the 45th minute, but officials quickly disallowed the effort for offside, preserving the two-goal cushion for the three-time finalists.
Clinical 2nd-half surge
The Dutch momentum continued immediately after the interval as Gakpo extended the lead to 3-0 in the 47th minute. Following a rapid one-two between Dumfries and Crysencio Summerville, Gakpo timed his run perfectly to tap the ball home.
He secured his own brace seven minutes later, finishing off a clinical counterattack that left the Swedish defense reeling.
The Blagult managed a consolation goal in the 59th minute when substitute Anthony Elanga sprinted onto an Alexander Isak through ball to beat the goalkeeper.
However, Summerville added a final flourish in the 89th minute, cutting inside to fire a powerful shot from the edge of the area into the far corner.
The result leaves Group F wide open after the Netherlands drew their opening match against Japan. Sweden, which previously defeated Tunisia 5-1, now faces a neutralized goal difference as the tournament moves toward the final group round.
The 2026 tournament concludes on July 19 at the New Jersey New York Stadium.