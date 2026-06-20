Iran 'does not control' Strait of Hormuz, flow continues: CENTCOM Central Command claims maritime traffic remains 'intact' as American forces monitor compliance with agreement

The US military on Saturday dismissed claims from Iran regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that international maritime traffic continues to flow under American surveillance.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz,” Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins told Axios.

He noted that US forces are “monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case.”

The statement follows an announcement from Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that the waterway will be closed due to alleged US breaches of commitment and Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

When contacted by Anadolu, the Pentagon referred questions to CENTCOM, which stated that it has no further comments beyond previous affirmations that US forces are "present and vigilant" to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to.

CENTCOM reported that safe passage remains “intact,” with 55 merchant vessels recently transiting the strait to deliver over 17 million barrels of oil.