Turkish, Egyptian defense ministers hold talks in Ankara

Yusuf Soykan Bal and Merve Berker
13 July 2026•Update: 13 July 2026
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defense and Military Production Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salim Zahir in Ankara on Monday.
Guler welcomed Zahir, who is visiting Türkiye as his official guest, with a military ceremony at the National Defense Ministry.
Following the playing of the two countries’ national anthems, Zahir inspected the guard of honor.
The two ministers later held closed-door talks.