Yasar Guler meets Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher following military welcome ceremony

Turkish, Egyptian defense ministers hold talks in Ankara Yasar Guler meets Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher following military welcome ceremony

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with Egyptian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Minister of Defense and Military Production Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salim Zahir in Ankara on Monday.



Guler welcomed Zahir, who is visiting Türkiye as his official guest, with a military ceremony at the National Defense Ministry.



Following the playing of the two countries’ national anthems, Zahir inspected the guard of honor.



The two ministers later held closed-door talks.