10 years on, Türkiye’s parliament memorials preserve memory of defeated coup 2 memorials at Turkish Grand National Assembly continue to display damage caused by July 15, 2016 coup attempt

Two memorials at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), which was targeted during the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's (FETO) failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, continue to preserve the memory of that night 10 years later.

Areas of the parliament building damaged when FETO bombed the assembly during the coup attempt were preserved in their original condition following structural reinforcement work.

An obelisk-shaped memorial was built near the Dikmen Gate, where the first bomb struck the parliament complex. The impact site, enclosed in a glass structure, is known as the "TBMM July 15 Martyrs Memorial."

In the Hall of Honor, where the second bomb struck, blast-damaged columns were enclosed in thick glass, while a second monument, the "July 15 Memorial Stone," was erected in the inner courtyard.

The memorials allow visitors to witness the events that unfolded inside parliament during the failed coup attempt.

The monuments, visited by people of all ages, as well as foreign guests, continue to display the physical traces of the coup attempt.