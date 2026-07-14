Burhanettin Duran says Türkiye expects allies to stand against FETO, which he called a threat beyond Türkiye

Turkish communications director says 2016 coup attempt shaped nation's future Burhanettin Duran says Türkiye expects allies to stand against FETO, which he called a threat beyond Türkiye

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday that the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, was a defining moment for Türkiye and urged allies to support Ankara's efforts against the FETO group, describing it as a threat beyond Türkiye.

Duran said that the events of July 15 had shaped the nation's future.

"The night of July 15, 2016, was a night that shaped the future of our nation in every respect. We owe the victory of that night to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's determined and independent political stance and leadership from the very first moments," Duran said in a video message to a panel marking the 10th anniversary of the failed coup attempt.

He said members of the FETO group attacked state institutions, parliament and media organizations during the attempted coup, while Turks responded by taking to the streets following Erdogan's call.

Duran said 253 people were killed and thousands injured during the events.

He added that Türkiye has removed FETO's influence from state institutions but has paid a heavy price.

"We have gone through difficult and challenging days. But no matter how difficult, Türkiye, under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has the strength to deal with such threats to its sovereignty," he said.

Duran urged Türkiye's partners to support Ankara's efforts against the group.

"We expect our friends to stand by us and act with a sense of solidarity against structures that target our nation's sovereignty and democracy. FETO is not merely a national security issue concerning Türkiye. FETO is a clear threat to every country in which it operates," he said.

Duran also said the coup attempt demonstrated the complex nature of terror organizations and hybrid threats, arguing that countries facing similar challenges should work together to develop common solutions to global problems.