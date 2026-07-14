Sirens sound for 4th time in Bahrain as US-Iran hostilities escalate Interior Ministry urges people to go to 'nearest safest place' amid ongoing US-Iran escalation

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain for the fourth time on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said, as military escalation between Iran and the US continues to rage across the Middle East.

"Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the ministry said on the US social media company X.

The Bahrain Defense Force said early Tuesday that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a number of “treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.”

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.