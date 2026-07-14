16,740 people also injured in last month's disaster, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,734 16,740 people also injured in last month's disaster, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

The death toll from last month's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 4,734, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez said a total of 16,740 people have been injured.

He said authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 107 temporary camps housing 20,903 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.

According to him, the quakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed.

The twin earthquakes registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24.