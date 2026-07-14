Foreign Ministry reaffirms solidarity with Riyadh, urges all parties to avoid steps that could further escalate regional tensions

Türkiye condemns Houthi missile attack on southern Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry reaffirms solidarity with Riyadh, urges all parties to avoid steps that could further escalate regional tensions

Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned a missile attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen against southern Saudi Arabia.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the missile attack launched by the Houthis against the southern region of Saudi Arabia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We once again reaffirm our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of this attack, which violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and poses a serious threat to regional security and stability."

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's call on all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions in the region.

Earlier, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they targeted Abha International Airport with a ballistic missile and drones.

Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defense systems had been activated in response to the threat posed by ballistic missiles launched by Houthis.