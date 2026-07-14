Central Command says it resumes naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas

US launches another round of strikes against Iran Central Command says it resumes naval blockade against vessels transiting to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces launched another round of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

"At 3 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching an additional round of strikes against Iran to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Later, the command said the US resumed the naval blockade as of 4 pm ET.

"There are currently more than 20 U.S. Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it added.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said no country should be allowed to charge fees to transit the Strait of Hormuz, after reversing his plan to charge a 20% toll on cargo traveling through the strategic waterway.

Asked whether he regretted lifting the earlier naval blockade or granting sanctions waivers, Trump said he sought to provide an opportunity for diplomacy.

"No. I gave them a chance. I wanted to give them a chance at making a deal ... and they shot first, and that was a big mistake that they shot first because we have been knocking the hell out of them," he added.

Iran and the US have exchanged attacks amid tension over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.