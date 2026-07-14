German city of Munich announces water-use restrictions as drought strains supplies Munich’s mayor bans private pools, water-play installations, lawn watering after demand jumps in an unusually dry year

Munich imposed sweeping restrictions on water use on Tuesday after daily consumption surged far above normal levels during a persistent drought, with the city’s mayor urging residents to stop “unnecessary” water use immediately.

“The water consumption has risen significantly again in recent days,” Mayor Dominik Krause said in a statement, as the Bavarian capital issued an emergency order that took effect at once and is set to run through Aug. 1, with an extension possible if dry conditions persist.

“After an exceptionally dry winter and spring, the existing resources of Munich’s water supply are currently extremely strained,” he said. “I have therefore decided, in coordination with Stadtwerke Munchen and the city’s climate and environmental department (RKU) to take further, mandatory saving measures.”

City officials said recent demand climbed above 360 million liters per day, compared with an average of around 300 million liters. Forecast thunderstorms and rain in coming days “would not bring enough relief,” the city said.

Under the order, residents are barred from filling or operating private swimming pools. The ban also covers private fountains, water-play installations and similar private facilities.

Watering lawns and other green areas is prohibited for private, noncommercial purposes, though sports fields are exempt.

The city prohibited watering home gardens and allotments between 9 am and 7 pm unless they serve commercial or public purposes; officials carved out an exception for water-saving drip irrigation.

Washing cars outside commercial car washes is also prohibited, except when required for public safety, such as cleaning emergency vehicles.

Private individuals are also prohibited from spraying down terraces, walls, streets and path areas with water, including with high-pressure cleaners. Wetting construction roads and building sites to reduce dust is banned unless authorities specifically require it.

Violations can be punished with fines of up to 50,000 euros (about $57,000), the city said.