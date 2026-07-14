Cuba's national grid collapses 3rd time in 10 days after power plant failure Frequency change from shutdown of major generating unit knocked national grid offline, operator says

Cuba's national power grid collapsed for the third time in less than 10 days on Tuesday, after the shutdown of a major generating unit triggered a system-wide failure, operator UNE said on US social media platform X.

"The shutdown of the Felton 1 unit caused an oscillation in the system's parameters with an abrupt change in frequency, which caused the SEN to go offline," UNE said, referring to the National Electric System (SEN).

The operator said it was working "to bring power to the thermoelectric plants in the west of the country" as part of recovery efforts.

Noting that preparations were underway for a phased restoration of service, it added: "Schemes are being prepared from the SEN for the creation of microsystems; once conditions are met, the energization of vital centers will begin."

This is the third nationwide blackout in less than a week, after one on July 10.

Cuba grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades, including severe fuel shortages and repeated power failures.

Authorities have blamed much of the deterioration on tighter US measures, saying Washington has disrupted oil supplies, pressured companies doing business with Cuba, and restricted the island's access to international credit and financing.