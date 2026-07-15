US secretary of state meets with Jordan’s foreign minister Marco Rubio condemns Iran's strikes in Jordan amid heightened tensions in Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Tuesday with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss bilateral and regional issues, the State Department said.

Rubio and Safadi discussed a range of issues, including Iran’s “ongoing attacks on shipping and against countries in the region,” the statement said.

“The Secretary condemned those attacks, including Iran’s unacceptable strikes on Jordanian territory. Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan’s important role in advancing regional security,” it added.

The meeting at the US State Department in Washington came as tensions remain high in the region, with the US and Iran exchanging attacks in recent days despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

It also took place as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a new round of strikes on Iran, saying they were aimed at degrading capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has retaliated by targeting US military positions in the region, including a US base in Jordan.

