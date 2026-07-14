'I will give you the same answer I gave you during the posture hearing that it was $29 billion at the time I left the position,' Jules Hurst tells Senate hearing

Pentagon nominee says Iran war cost $29B as of May, faces scrutiny about updated estimate 'I will give you the same answer I gave you during the posture hearing that it was $29 billion at the time I left the position,' Jules Hurst tells Senate hearing

A Defense Department nominee told lawmakers Tuesday that the US war with Iran cost an estimated $29 billion as of late May, but acknowledged the figure excludes damage to military facilities and other infrastructure, drawing criticism from Sen. Angus King about the lack of a more current accounting.

Jules Hurst, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing alongside other Defense Department nominees.

Questioning Hurst, Sen. King from the state of Maine pressed him on the cost of the conflict with Iran, noting that Hurst served as the Pentagon's acting comptroller and chief financial officer until May 20.

"Mr. Hurst, I'm unpersuaded by your professions of ignorance about the cost of the war. You were the acting comptroller, chief financial officer, of the Department of Defense until May 20. That's about seven weeks ago. And to sit here today and say, 'Well, I don't really know, and I'm not in the position.' Come on, you had to know this question was going to come up at this hearing today. How much has the Iran war cost the American people?" King asked.

"I will give you the same answer I gave you during the posture hearing, that it was $29 billion at the time I left the position. If confirmed, I'm going to work," Hurston replied.

Asked whether that estimate included damage to US military facilities and assets in the region, Hurst said it did not.

"No, senator. That estimate did not include military construction," he said, adding that the conflict underscored the need for the US to invest more in "hardened and deeply buried" military facilities.

King noted that the $29 billion estimate reflected primarily the direct costs of military operations rather than the broader financial effect of the conflict.

"So, that's not part of the estimate," said King. "The estimate that you gave of $29 billion was simply essentially munitions and expenditures as a direct result of the conflict."

Hurst agreed, saying the figure consisted largely of weapons expenditures.

"I would characterize that estimate as largely munitions," he said. "From memory, it was over $20 billion in munitions, and most of the rest of that was operational cost, whether that's fuel."

King also asked whether Hurst sought updated cost figures while preparing for the hearing.

Hurst said he had not, explaining that he no longer serves in a role responsible for compiling the figures.

"I felt it would be inappropriate to do so because that's not in my current role in the department," he said.

The senator replied: "Well, I think it's very frustrating to the American people that we can't get a straight answer on what this war is costing."