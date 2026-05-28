Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties, regional issues in call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call Thursday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during which relations and regional and global developments were discussed.

The Turkish Communications Directorate account on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal said the two leaders reviewed cooperation between Türkiye and Algeria in various fields, including trade, energy, and the defense industry.

Erdogan said Türkiye wants to deepen cooperation with Algeria in all areas, while also continuing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He also extended Eid al-Adha greetings for the Muslim holiday to Tebboune and the Algerian people.