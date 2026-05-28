China to support Cuba’s economic development, people’s livelihood amid US sanctions Foreign minister meets Cuban counterpart in New York

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing will continue to support and contribute to Cuba’s economic development and people’s livelihood amid US sanctions on the Caribbean nation, state media reported Thursday.

Wang made the remarks in a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, in New York on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

"China will continue to uphold justice and speak up for Cuba, support the Cuban people’s just cause, and contribute to Cuba’s economic development and people’s livelihood," said Wang.

The Cuban people, he observed, are "firmly" defending their rights, and have demonstrated a "firm" resolve to oppose external blockade and interference, earning the respect of the international community.

Wang said it is essential to uphold respect for the sovereignty and independence of each nation, and to oppose "all forms of power politics and bullying."

Rodriguez appreciated China's "firm" support for Cuba, safeguarding its sovereignty and security, and thanked Beijing for providing assistance and speaking up for Havana during difficult times

Cuba, he added, is faced with the most difficult situation since its revolution, which is rooted in the blockade and sanctions imposed by the US.

He added that Cuba will continue its support for China's just stances on Taiwan and other issues.

China, earlier this week, delivered a 15,000-ton rice shipment to Cuba as Havana continues to face economic difficulties and fuel shortages.

Cuba has been facing a fuel crisis following a US oil embargo imposed Jan. 30, alongside widespread electricity shortages and recurring power outages.

China has repeatedly opposed US pressure on Cuba and called for lifting sanctions and restrictions imposed on the Caribbean nation.