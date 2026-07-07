Peace Eagle aircraft to conduct 11 uninterrupted sorties to monitor Turkish airspace, provide early warning during NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish AEW&C aircraft to fly 60-hour mission for NATO summit security Peace Eagle aircraft to conduct 11 uninterrupted sorties to monitor Turkish airspace, provide early warning during NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish Air Force Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft will conduct 11 sorties over a 60-hour period to help secure the 36th NATO Summit in Ankara, playing a key role in monitoring Turkish airspace.

Stationed at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya, the E-7T aircraft, known in Türkiye as the “Peace Eagle,” are equipped with multifunctional electronically scanned air and maritime radar capable of providing 360-degree surveillance and identifying multiple targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles).

The aircraft transmits detected targets in real time to ground operations centers, as well as to aircraft and naval units operating in the field, enabling coordinated air defense operations.

‘Uninterrupted mission lasting 60 hours’

Speaking to Anadolu, AEW&C Mission Crew Commander Maj. Fatih Kulak said the aircraft serves as Türkiye’s airborne early warning and control platform.

“Our mission during the NATO Summit will be to monitor our country’s airspace. We will provide early warning and support the identification of any unidentified aircraft approaching Turkish airspace,” Kulak said.

He said the aircraft would patrol over the Black Sea region on Tuesday, monitoring potential threats and reporting them to relevant authorities.

Providing details of the operation, Kulak said the mission would consist of 11 sorties over a continuous 60-hour period.

“We will carry out an uninterrupted mission lasting 60 hours with 11 sorties. The entire operation will be conducted continuously under the surveillance of our AEW&C aircraft.

“Maintaining uninterrupted operations requires an intensive tempo, and our personnel are prepared and standing by for subsequent sorties.

“Today, we are flying with a crew of 15, and we expect the flight to last approximately eight and a half hours. We are always prepared in case our mission needs to be extended,” he said.



‘We demonstrate discipline of Turkish military’



Kulak said the aircraft is equipped with both active and passive sensors, allowing it to detect and identify targets not only in the air but also at sea.

He added that the aircraft has also been tracking the flights of leaders and delegations arriving in Türkiye for the summit.

“Peace Eagle aircraft perform a wide range of missions, from counterterrorism operations to international and national exercises, as well as air surveillance missions over European airspace assigned to us by NATO.

“Under joint missions, we work alongside NATO’s naval forces. Whether in the Eastern Mediterranean or the Baltic Sea, we contribute significantly by operating jointly across different regions.

“While carrying out these missions, we clearly demonstrate the discipline of the Turkish military and the strength of our armed forces,” Kulak said.