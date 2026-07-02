State officials closely monitoring electrical grid to ensure it can withstand increased power usage while keeping residents safe, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

New York works to beat heat while curbing rising energy demand State officials closely monitoring electrical grid to ensure it can withstand increased power usage while keeping residents safe, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

New York authorities on Thursday urged residents to conserve electricity and take measures to protect themselves from extreme heat as a prolonged heat wave drove up energy demand across the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials have been closely monitoring the electrical grid to ensure it can withstand increased power usage while keeping residents safe.

“New York State is in the midst of a prolonged heat wave, and we've been carefully monitoring our electrical grid to ensure it is able to withstand the increase in energy usage and keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in a statement.

She said her administration has been coordinating with power company Consolidated Edison, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), and New York City leaders to reduce strain on the grid by asking large energy consumers capable of switching fuel sources to do so.

Hochul stressed that residents should prioritize their health by staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities, and visiting cooling centers, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The NYISO issued an Energy Watch for Thursday over a decline in operating reserves, noting that the grid continues to operate normally and that adequate resources remain available to meet forecast demand.

New York City Emergency Management said Thursday that its Emergency Heat Plan has been activated since Monday, with city agencies working constantly to respond to intensifying temperatures.

The agency warned on US social media platform X that more than 500 New Yorkers died from heat-related illness last year and urged residents to stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and recognize the warning signs of heat stroke.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also urged residents on X to help stabilize the grid by raising air conditioner settings, turning off unused lights and electronics, and delaying energy-intensive household chores until early morning or late evening.

