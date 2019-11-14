Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Twin explosions at armory in southeast Turkey wound 17

Blasts occur at 20th Armored Brigade Command in Haliliye district in Sanliurfa province

Gözde Bayar,Erdoğan Çağatay Zontur   | 14.11.2019
SANLIURFA, Turkey

Seventeen people were wounded during two simultaneous explosions in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province, the provincial governor said late Wednesday.

They included a civilian on the balcony of a nearby house and 16 on-duty soldiers, Sanliurfa Governor Abdullah Erin told reporters in front of the command building after inspecting the area.

Following the explosions, which occurred at the 20th Armored Brigade Command in Haliliye district, provincial authorities said initial reports indicated there were 14 wounded.

Erin said both explosions occurred in the armory and that the first one triggered the second.

"One of the injured was in critical condition, but thankfully, according to the latest information from the hospital, he is now in good condition," he said.

He added that a blaze caused by the explosions was also contained thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar and Sena Guler


