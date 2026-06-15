Passengers still get $280–$696 for long delays, and airlines must show full prices upfront and seat parents with children at no extra cost

European Parliament updates air travel rights for first time since 2004 Passengers still get $280–$696 for long delays, and airlines must show full prices upfront and seat parents with children at no extra cost

EU lawmakers have reached a provisional agreement to strengthen air passenger rights across the bloc, preserving compensation for three-hour flight delays and introducing stricter rules on reimbursement, price transparency and passenger care, the European Parliament announced on Monday.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU Council agreed on revised rules that aim to update the bloc’s air passenger rights framework for the first time since 2004.

Under the agreement, passengers will continue to be entitled to compensation of €250 ($290) for short-haul flights up to 1,500 km, €400 ($464) for medium-haul flights between 1,500 km and 3,500 km and €600 ($696) for long-haul journeys.

Airlines may reduce compensation by 50% in certain cases if rerouting is offered or delays remain limited.

Compensation will apply in cases of delays exceeding three hours, flight cancellations made less than 14 days before departure and denied boarding.

However, carriers will be exempt from paying compensation in cases of extraordinary circumstances, including natural disasters, war, severe weather, unruly passengers and disruptions caused by third-party airport or air traffic services.

EU lawmakers said airlines must still provide care for stranded passengers, including refreshments every two hours, meals after three hours and accommodation for up to three nights where necessary.

The deal also introduces stricter rules on reimbursement procedures, requiring airlines to inform passengers within four days of disruption on how to claim compensation.

Passengers will have up to 9 months to submit claims, while airlines must respond within 30 days.

Lawmakers also secured measures on seating and accessibility, requiring airlines to ensure children under 14 are seated next to accompanying adults at no extra cost, alongside similar protections for passengers with disabilities and pregnant women.

Additional provisions include a ban on fees for minor name corrections and printed boarding passes, as well as requirements for airlines and booking platforms to display full ticket prices upfront, including carry-on baggage where applicable.

The agreement now moves to the European Parliament and the EU Council for final approval, with a vote expected during the Parliament’s July plenary session.