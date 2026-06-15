Assets could be rapidly deployed if requested by US, Iran, Oman, says French president

Macron says France ready to assist in reopening Strait of Hormuz Assets could be rapidly deployed if requested by US, Iran, Oman, says French president

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that Paris is ready to contribute to international efforts aimed at ensuring maritime security and supporting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as an "offer" to assist if requested by the relevant actors.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian alongside US President Donald Trump, Macron said discussions had taken place on a recently signed agreement concerning Iran, which he described as a significant step toward addressing the nuclear issue and broader regional stability.

"It's a very important one, because first it will fix the nuclear issue, and it's a very important matter for the whole world, and almost it will provide peace in Lebanon, and so we are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal," he said.

Macron said the agreement could also have wider implications for the global economy, stressing the importance of coordinated international engagement.

He also said G7 leaders would continue discussions on the war in Ukraine, including efforts to reach what he called a "solid and sustainable peace," noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to join talks.

On maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Macron said France and several partners had already outlined possible contributions within a multinational framework.

He noted the assets could be deployed rapidly if required, adding that fighter aircraft could be made available within 48 hours for observation missions, frigates within two to three days, and that an aircraft carrier strike group could also be deployed if necessary.

Macron stressed that any deployment would depend on coordination and requests from the US, Iran, and Oman.

"This is an offer; we stand ready to assist. It demonstrates the support of the international community, our determination to reopen the Strait, and, as the President (Trump) said, perhaps it will not be requested and perhaps it will not be necessary," the president said.

"Nevertheless, it reflects our willingness to help, our support, and our readiness to act—we are prepared," Macron further added.

On Sunday evening, Washington and Tehran announced a Pakistani-mediated agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift the naval blockade on Iran.