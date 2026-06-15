Attal says Europe must become ‘totally independent’ in artificial intelligence

Former French premier warns of ‘technological war’ over US limits on AI Attal says Europe must become ‘totally independent’ in artificial intelligence

Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Monday urged France and Europe to accelerate investment in artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that recent United States restrictions on advanced AI models highlight what he described as a growing global technological competition.

“This means we are in a technological war, and there will be winners and losers,” Attal told broadcaster BFM TV.

Attal reacted to a US government decision requiring AI company Anthropic to restrict access to its most powerful models for foreign nationals on national security grounds.

“The question is whether we give ourselves the means to master AI or whether we simply endure it,” he added.

Attal, who is running for president, warned that failing to keep pace with developments in AI could have serious economic consequences for France and Europe.

“If we miss the AI revolution, it will mean the general impoverishment of France and Europe,” he said.

He argued that Europe should develop stronger AI models and accelerate the adoption of AI across its economy, saying technological superiority underpins both economic and military strength.

“There is urgency,” Attal added, saying that “these are the future salaries of the French.”

The comments came after Anthropic announced it would deactivate its most advanced AI models for all customers after being unable to separate users affected by the US restrictions.

The decision has triggered debate among both supporters of deregulation and advocates of stricter oversight of AI.

Attal said Europe should aim for greater technological independence, warning against reliance on foreign AI providers as competition between major powers intensifies.

Previous tensions over military use

The restrictions come amid broader tensions between Anthropic and the US government over the military use of advanced AI systems.

Anthropic has opposed certain military applications of its technology, citing concerns over surveillance of US citizens and autonomous weapons.

The dispute escalated earlier this year after the Pentagon pushed for wider use of its AI models.

President Donald Trump later ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic technology, while the Pentagon classified the company as a procurement security risk.

The company subsequently filed lawsuits against the US government, alleging unlawful retaliation linked to its AI safety stance.

The latest restrictions on Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have intensified debate in Washington over regulating advanced AI models without weakening US technological competitiveness.