Turkey, World

Turkish vice president due in Poland for WWII ceremony

On 80th anniversary of day Nazi Germany invaded Poland, Fuat Oktay set to meet other world leaders

Mumin Altas   | 31.08.2019
Turkish vice president due in Poland for WWII ceremony FILE PHOTO

ANKARA

Turkey’s vice president will travel to Poland on Saturday to attend a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, according to presidential sources.

Fuat Oktay will attend an event marking Sept. 1, 1939, the day Nazi Germany invaded Poland, in the Polish capital Warsaw on Sunday, the sources said.

He will also attend a dinner given by Polish President Andrzej Duda in honor of the heads of visiting delegations.

During his visit, Oktay is expected to meet with the leaders of other countries attending the commemoration.

*Writing by Burak Bir

