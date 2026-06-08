Fly Khiva, Varesh Airlines and Fly Kish begin 2 weekly services, while Basra Airlines plans 5 weekly flights from June 12

IGA Istanbul Airport expands network with 4 new airlines Fly Khiva, Varesh Airlines and Fly Kish begin 2 weekly services, while Basra Airlines plans 5 weekly flights from June 12

IGA Istanbul Airport is expanding its flight network with the addition of four new airlines operating scheduled services from the hub, strengthening Istanbul's air links with Central Asia and the Middle East, according to a statement by airport operator IGA.

The IGA Istanbul Airport, offering partnerships with more than 100 airlines and access to over 340 destinations, is solidifying its position as a leader in global connectivity through new deals.

Uzbek carrier Fly Khiva launched direct flights on the Termez (TMJ)-Istanbul route on May 30, operating twice weekly.

Iran's Varesh Airlines began scheduled passenger flights on the Tehran (THR)-Istanbul route on June 3.

Another Iranian carrier, Fly Kish, launched scheduled passenger services on the same route on the same day.

The twice-weekly services are expected to increase passenger capacity on the route.

Iraqi carrier Basra Airlines plans to launch operations on the Baghdad (BGW)-Istanbul route with five weekly flights beginning June 12.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim