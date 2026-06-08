Türkiye rejects claims its military aircraft harassed planes carrying Greek, EU officials Communications Directorate says Turkish F-16s conducted precautionary patrol over TRNC airspace, rejects reports of Greek Cypriot airspace breach

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Monday dismissed claims that Turkish military aircraft harassed planes carrying Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and other European officials or violated Greek airspace.

In a statement shared on its NSosyal account, the directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said reports carried by some media outlets and circulated on social media were “completely false.”

According to the statement, four of six aircraft flying on the Greece-Greek Cypriot Administration route on Sunday violated the airspace of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets stationed in the TRNC on air patrol duty were immediately scrambled as a precautionary measure, the DMM said.

“The aircraft carried out their mission over TRNC airspace and did not violate the airspace of the Greek Cypriot Administration. No harassment was conducted against the aircraft in question,” the statement said.

The center also rejected allegations that Turkish aircraft violated Greek airspace during flights conducted on June 6 as part of events marking the 115th anniversary of the Turkish Air Force Command and the Youth and Aviation Festival.

“All flights were carried out within the designated flight zone of the 2nd Main Jet Base Command, and Greek airspace was not violated in any way,” it said.

The DMM urged the public not to give credence to what it described as claims aimed at manipulating international public opinion and provoking tensions.