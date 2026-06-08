'Instead of cheering from the stands, many are facing travel bans, visa denials, and threats of aggressive immigration enforcement from the US,' rights group says

Amnesty warns US travel curbs could prevent thousands of fans from attending 2026 World Cup 'Instead of cheering from the stands, many are facing travel bans, visa denials, and threats of aggressive immigration enforcement from the US,' rights group says

Amnesty International warned that thousands of football fans risk being excluded from the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to US travel restrictions, visa denials, and immigration enforcement measures.

In a statement released days before the tournament begins, the rights group said many supporters from around the world who had spent years saving and planning to attend the event could face barriers entering the US.

“Instead of cheering from the stands, many are facing travel bans, visa denials, and threats of aggressive immigration enforcement from the US,” Amnesty International said.

The organization argued that several participating countries are affected by US travel restrictions and claimed that racial profiling and arbitrary arrests by immigration authorities could discourage fans from traveling to the tournament.

Amnesty International said the policies risk undermining the spirit of an event intended to bring people together across borders.

“The World Cup belongs to us all. There is no World Cup without the world,” the group said.

The rights organization called on US authorities to ensure that football supporters, journalists, players, and other visitors can travel to and attend the tournament without discrimination or fear of immigration-related actions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the majority of matches scheduled to take place in the US.