UN warns of rising civilian toll, shrinking humanitarian access in Ukraine 'Today, 10.8 million people require humanitarian assistance,' says senior humanitarian official

The UN warned on Monday that escalating hostilities in Ukraine are driving a renewed surge in civilian casualties and placing a growing strain on humanitarian operations.

Briefing the Security Council virtually on behalf of UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, senior humanitarian official Indrika Ratwatte said the past week alone had seen at least 30 civilians killed and more than 200 injured across Ukraine.

“Civilians, including families and children, have been killed in their homes, injured on their way to work, and cut off from essential services,” said Ratwatte.

He reminded the Security Council member states that civilians and civilian objects, including humanitarian personnel and assets, must be protected.

"These rules exist to limit suffering and preserve dignity precisely when there is war, and they must be respected. Accountability for violations and measures to prevent them are essential," he said.

Ratwatte said Ukraine remains "one of the world's largest humanitarian crises."

"Today, 10.8 million people require humanitarian assistance. Yet we have received less than half the funding needed to reach them," he added.

Ratwatte urged Security Council members to act on three priorities: strengthen civilian protections, ensure humanitarian access, and close funding shortfalls to sustain aid operations.

"The war continues to cause deep suffering for millions of people across Ukraine. But suffering must be reduced. Civilians must be protected. Lives must be saved. We urge all those with influence: use it," he added.