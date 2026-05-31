Foreign Ministry says it has engaged with US authorities to help secure players' visas for FIFA World Cup

South Africa's World Cup departure delayed due to visa issues Foreign Ministry says it has engaged with US authorities to help secure players' visas for FIFA World Cup

South Africa’s national football team Bafana Bafana failed to travel to Mexico on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match after some team members did not receive their visas, officials revealed.

“The South African senior men’s national team has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials, and as a result the group could not travel to North America this morning as originally planned,’’ the South African Football Association (SAFA) said in a statement.

Bafana Bafana was scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Sunday on a chartered flight ahead of their opening match of the global tournament against the host, Mexico, at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the team’s preparations for the tournament remain on track and, in the meantime, Bafana Bafana will continue to train in Johannesburg until departure,’’ SAFA said.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said the visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff.

“I have informed @SAFA_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools,’’ he wrote on the US social media site X.

SAFA said it will convene an emergency committee meeting this evening and a further update will be communicated after its conclusion.

This year’s FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

South Africa’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it has engaged with the US authorities to assist some of the national team players and technical team in securing their visas to travel for the World Cup.