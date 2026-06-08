Parties discuss draft roadmap for implementing 2nd phase of ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Turkish intelligence chief attends Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo Parties discuss draft roadmap for implementing 2nd phase of ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin attended talks on efforts to implement the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement in Cairo, Egypt's capital, meeting representatives of Palestinian groups and guarantor countries, according to sources and an official statement released on Monday.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the parties meeting in Cairo worked on a draft roadmap aimed at advancing the ceasefire process and addressing obstacles on the ground.

The talks were attended by Kalin, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), as well as senior officials from Egypt and Qatar and representatives of Palestinian groups.

The discussions were generally held in a “constructive atmosphere,” with the parties reviewing steps to move the process forward, the ministry said.

The talks focused on completing obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire, increasing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and maintaining calm on the ground.

The agenda also included Gaza’s administration, reconstruction efforts, the deployment of an international force, and mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire.

Separately, security sources said Kalin also held meetings on the sidelines of the Cairo talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The meetings addressed the US/Israel-Iran war, as well as developments in Somalia, Sudan, and Libya, the sources said.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. Its first phase included a prisoner exchange, expanded humanitarian aid access, and the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from some areas.

Palestinian sources, however, say Israel has not fully met its obligations under the deal and that attacks have continued.

The second phase of the agreement is expected to address Gaza’s administration, reconstruction, the deployment of an international force, Israel’s withdrawal, and certain political and security arrangements.

Representatives of Palestinian groups and guarantor countries began contacts in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire.

* Writing by Seyit Kurt