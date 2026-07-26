Morning Briefing: July 26, 2026

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Iran’s claim that a Ukrainian attack on a vessel in the Caspian Sea killed a sailor; the US condemnation of violence by “all parties” in the occupied West Bank; and the UN chief’s rejection of any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity.
TOP STORIES
- Iran claims Ukrainian attack on Caspian Sea vessel killed sailor, warns it will defend its interests
Iran claimed that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor, and condemned the alleged strike as an “act of aggression.”
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the attack caused an explosion aboard the vessel, and it also injured another soldier.
It warned that it would defend its national interests.
The ministry described the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and said it could further inflame and expand the Russia-Ukraine war.
It claimed the attack had been acknowledged by Ukrainian leadership and said it reflected Kyiv’s continued “irrational and hostile approach” toward Iran.
- US condemns violence by ‘all parties’ in occupied West Bank: State Department
The US condemned violence by “all parties” in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said, as Israeli violence continues to escalate in the Palestinian territory.
Israeli forces detained at least 70 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, while eight others were injured in a separate attack by illegal occupiers.
“We condemn violence by any party in the West Bank,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu when asked about the increased Israeli attacks across the occupied West Bank and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order for a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages.
“We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” said the spokesperson. “A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region.”
- Any violation of Syria's territorial integrity unacceptable: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity is unacceptable and urged the international community to act through the Security Council.
At a news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus after kicking off a three-day visit to the country, the UN chief stressed that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in 1967, is Syrian territory, and violations are unacceptable.
He stressed the UN's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, urging an end to all Israeli violations, noting that what belongs to the Syrians cannot be taken away from them.
Guterres said the Syrian people had endured many years of hardship, referring to the years-long civil war, but maintained resilience, perseverance, innovation and a sense of belonging. The country, he added, is now going through a period of recovery and investment.
NEWS IN BRIEF
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
- Oil rally lags initial war surge as Trump's election calculus caps price fears
Oil prices are rising again as the renewed conflict between the US and Iran revives geopolitical risk premiums, but the rally remains significantly weaker than the surge seen at the start of the war as ample supply buffers and expectations of political pressure on the Trump administration limit speculative buying.
Brent crude rose about 43% in the first three weeks after the war began Feb. 28, reaching as high as $119.5 a barrel, around 65% above its pre-war level.
By contrast, since US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire had ended and fighting resumed July 8, Brent has gained about 24% during the roughly three weeks.
Prices climbed about 14% during the week beginning July 20, briefly topping $102 on Thursday before falling nearly 4% on Friday to below $97.
- China protests EU sanctions on Chinese firms over Russia
China lodged a formal protest with the European Union after the bloc included additional Chinese companies in its 21st package of sanctions against Russia.
China accused Brussels of unfairly targeting Chinese businesses and harming bilateral relations, the state-run Global Times reported.
China placed 14 EU entities on its export control list Friday in a tit-for-tat move, a day after the bloc sanctioned 14 companies from mainland China and Hong Kong, according to the Commerce Ministry.
A spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union said Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to the sanctions, which were adopted by the EU as part of its latest measures against Russia for the war in Ukraine.
"China upholds an objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis, remains committed to promoting peace talks, and has played a constructive role in advancing a political settlement of the crisis," said the spokesperson.
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