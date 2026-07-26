Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 26, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Iran’s claim that a Ukrainian attack on a vessel in the Caspian Sea killed a sailor; the US condemnation of violence by “all parties” in the occupied West Bank; and the UN chief’s rejection of any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity.

TOP STORIES

- Iran claims Ukrainian attack on Caspian Sea vessel killed sailor, warns it will defend its interests

Iran claimed that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor, and condemned the alleged strike as an “act of aggression.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the attack caused an explosion aboard the vessel, and it also injured another soldier.

It warned that it would defend its national interests.

The ministry described the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and said it could further inflame and expand the Russia-Ukraine war.

It claimed the attack had been acknowledged by Ukrainian leadership and said it reflected Kyiv’s continued “irrational and hostile approach” toward Iran.

- US condemns violence by ‘all parties’ in occupied West Bank: State Department

The US condemned violence by “all parties” in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said, as Israeli violence continues to escalate in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces detained at least 70 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, while eight others were injured in a separate attack by illegal occupiers.

“We condemn violence by any party in the West Bank,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu when asked about the increased Israeli attacks across the occupied West Bank and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order for a "wide-scale military operation" in Palestinian villages.

“We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank,” said the spokesperson. “A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region.”

- Any violation of Syria's territorial integrity unacceptable: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity is unacceptable and urged the international community to act through the Security Council.

At a news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus after kicking off a three-day visit to the country, the UN chief stressed that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel in 1967, is Syrian territory, and violations are unacceptable.

He stressed the UN's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, urging an end to all Israeli violations, noting that what belongs to the Syrians cannot be taken away from them.

Guterres said the Syrian people had endured many years of hardship, referring to the years-long civil war, but maintained resilience, perseverance, innovation and a sense of belonging. The country, he added, is now going through a period of recovery and investment.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Sudan’s Darfur Govr Minni Arko Minnawi said the army and allied forces had captured the town of Bara and three nearby areas in North Kordofan State following military operations against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Numerous people were injured after a driver drove a car into a crowd at a parade in downtown Berlin, according to media reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed regional and international developments, including what Tehran said was Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in a call.

Iran claimed that its armed forces destroyed 11 US warplanes and helicopters on the ground during the recent 15-day conflict with the US.

The Iranian army claimed that “almost all” US military infrastructure in Iraq’s Erbil had been destroyed during the conflict and said Tehran was deploying attack drones more advanced than the Arash-2.

US President Donald Trump said he was considering resuming a full-scale war with Iran “if we don't get 100% of what we want.

President Donald Trump directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the decision.

Israel is increasingly relying on foreign agents, rather than traditional US allies like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), to expand its influence in the US, according to a new Quincy Institute paper.

The leader of Israel’s Democrats party, Yair Golan, warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is turning the occupied West Bank into a “powder keg.”

Two Palestinians, including a senior police officer, were killed and at least 14 others injured in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources.

Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council member Sultan Al-Aradah said the Houthi group “believes only in the option of war,” describing the battle against the group as “decisive.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia seeks to bring 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in the war in his country.

The Kremlin said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to “freeze” the Russia-Ukraine war is “impossible” given Kyiv’s position.

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching overnight attacks that killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of others on both sides.

Georgia announced that it had launched an investigation into a two-day nationwide power outage in the South Caucasus nation on suspicion of sabotage.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited the former Sednaya prison, north of Damascus, as part of his landmark trip to Syria, the first by a UN chief since 2009.

Nearly 170,000 people were evacuated as a fire in France's southwestern Gironde department burned more than 74,131 acres, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the armed forces to provide “maximum reinforcement” to Civil Security as several large wildfires continued to spread across southwestern France, broadcaster Franceinfo reported, citing the president’s office.

The wildfires in Spain's Community of Madrid and Avila province have covered around 111,197 acres and affected more than 88,000 people, the daily El Pais reported.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY



- Oil rally lags initial war surge as Trump's election calculus caps price fears

Oil prices are rising again as the renewed conflict between the US and Iran revives geopolitical risk premiums, but the rally remains significantly weaker than the surge seen at the start of the war as ample supply buffers and expectations of political pressure on the Trump administration limit speculative buying.

Brent crude rose about 43% in the first three weeks after the war began Feb. 28, reaching as high as $119.5 a barrel, around 65% above its pre-war level.

By contrast, since US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire had ended and fighting resumed July 8, Brent has gained about 24% during the roughly three weeks.

Prices climbed about 14% during the week beginning July 20, briefly topping $102 on Thursday before falling nearly 4% on Friday to below $97.

- China protests EU sanctions on Chinese firms over Russia

China lodged a formal protest with the European Union after the bloc included additional Chinese companies in its 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

China accused Brussels of unfairly targeting Chinese businesses and harming bilateral relations, the state-run Global Times reported.

China placed 14 EU entities on its export control list Friday in a tit-for-tat move, a day after the bloc sanctioned 14 companies from mainland China and Hong Kong, according to the Commerce Ministry.

A spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union said Beijing expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to the sanctions, which were adopted by the EU as part of its latest measures against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"China upholds an objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis, remains committed to promoting peace talks, and has played a constructive role in advancing a political settlement of the crisis," said the spokesperson.