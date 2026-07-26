Consultations focused on operational mechanisms for safe navigation through strategic waterway, according to Foreign Ministry

Iran says progress made in talks with Oman on Hormuz shipping mechanisms Consultations focused on operational mechanisms for safe navigation through strategic waterway, according to Foreign Ministry

Iran said on Sunday it made progress in talks with Oman on operational mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing there has been no change in maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said several rounds of talks were held in Tehran on Friday and Saturday between Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers.

“The two sides exchanged views on common principles and operational mechanisms for the safe passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz,” Baqaei said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

He described the talks as “productive,” saying progress had been made during the discussions.

Baqaei said the Omani delegation left Tehran on Saturday evening, and that technical and political consultations between the two countries remain ongoing.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of heightened security tensions since the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.

However, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8 after renewed military escalation.

Washington has demanded that Tehran halt attacks on commercial shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has insisted that vessel transits be governed by a mechanism it administers through the strategic waterway along its coastline.

Trump has directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the decision.