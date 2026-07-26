Attacks target mosque in Tulkarem village and another under construction near Nablus as Palestinian officials condemn escalation

Israeli occupiers set fire to 2 mosques in occupied West Bank Attacks target mosque in Tulkarem village and another under construction near Nablus as Palestinian officials condemn escalation

Israeli occupiers set fire to two mosques in separate attacks across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, targeting a mosque in the village of Kur, south of Tulkarem, and another one under construction in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, according to Palestinian officials.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Kur and set fire to a mosque, causing partial damage to the building and its interior.

The attackers also spray-painted racist graffiti on the mosque's walls before leaving the area, while local residents managed to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading.

WAFA said the attack in Kur came just hours after Israeli occupiers set fire to Al-Rahma Mosque, which was under construction in Qusra.

Abdel Azim Wadi, the mayor of Qusra, said the attack burned wooden materials and construction equipment at the site.

The Palestinian Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry condemned the “heinous crime” targeting the mosque in Kur, adding that Israeli occupiers attacked 45 mosques across the occupied West Bank in 2025 under the protection of the Israeli army.

In the nearby town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, Palestinian security sources told WAFA that occupiers attacked the Al-Dubbat neighborhood and set fire to a resident's home, causing partial damage before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The attackers also spray-painted racist graffiti calling for revenge against Arabs.

The incidents come amid continued Israeli escalation across the West Bank over the past few days.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers, backed by the army, attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids, and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a report on July 6 that Israeli occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the first half of this year, including assaults on villages, arson attacks on homes, shootings, land seizures and the establishment of settlement outposts, leaving 17 Palestinians dead.

Palestinians warn that the escalating attacks are part of Israeli efforts to pave the way for the formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining the prospects for an independent Palestinian state envisioned in relevant UN resolutions.