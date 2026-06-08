Proposal would allow authorities to impose fines and, in serious cases, pursue criminal penalties

Netherlands moves to criminalize commercial vlogging involving children under 15 Proposal would allow authorities to impose fines and, in serious cases, pursue criminal penalties

The Dutch government is drafting legislation to criminalize the commercial use of children under the age of 15 in online video content as part of efforts to curb the growing risks associated with child influencers and family vlogging, broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Eddy van Hijum Aartsen informed parliament that the Cabinet wants to bring commercial online content featuring children under the scope of the Child Labour Act, which would allow authorities to impose fines and, in serious cases, pursue criminal penalties.

According to the minister, recent studies show that children appearing in monetized vlogs can be vulnerable to pressure, exposure, and reputational harm.

He warned that sustained online visibility may negatively affect children's self-image and mental well-being, potentially leading to psychological issues.

"Given the serious risks, clear rules are necessary," Aartsen said, adding that the government is examining how commercial or business-like content production involving children can be regulated more strictly.

The proposed framework aims to address enforcement gaps in current regulations, which officials say make it difficult to prove whether parents have an employment relationship with sponsors or platforms benefiting from child-focused content.

Details of the legislation are still being worked out, including how frequently a child must appear in content and what qualifies as "commercial" activity.

The government also plans to assess the role of digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in safeguarding children featured in monetized content.

In parallel, discussions with advertisers will explore additional safeguards for minors appearing in commercial campaigns.

The Cabinet aims to finalize the proposals in the autumn.