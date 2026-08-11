Attacks come days after 7th round of Lebanese-Israeli talks concluded in Rome

Israeli army conducts artillery strikes, ground incursion, house burnings in southern Lebanon Attacks come days after 7th round of Lebanese-Israeli talks concluded in Rome

The Israeli army carried out explosions, artillery shelling, a ground incursion and house burnings in southern Lebanon on Monday in continued violations of the ceasefire, according to Lebanon's state news agency.

The National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli forces fired machine guns toward Wadi al-Salouqi in Nabatieh governorate and shelled the town of Mansouri in southern Lebanon overnight.

Israeli forces also carried out two explosions in the Mansouri area, the agency added.

In Nabatieh, Israeli forces carried out a major explosion in Kfar Tebnit, while the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa came under intermittent artillery fire from Israeli positions, NNA reported.

Israeli forces also burned several houses in Khiam as operations continued inside the town.

The agency added that Israeli forces advanced into the western outskirts of Mays al-Jabal accompanied by artillery fire targeting a house.

Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Zahrani area, it said.

There were no reports of casualties or property damage.

The attacks came days after the seventh round of Lebanese-Israeli talks concluded Thursday in Rome under US sponsorship, with discussions focused on issues related to implementing a framework agreement reached on June 26.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said during a Cabinet session that Lebanon had made “positive progress” in the Rome talks on the issues of borders and detainees.

The framework agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with “pilot zones” in designated areas in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

Despite the negotiations, Israel continues its aggression in Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has killed 4,335 people and wounded 12,277 while displacing more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while its forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current campaign.

Israel also occupies Palestinian and Syrian territory and has refused to withdraw from them or allow the establishment of an independent Palestinian state called for in relevant UN resolutions.

