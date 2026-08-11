August 2025 summit ‘ended decades of conflict,’ three countries say in joint statement

US, Armenia, Azerbaijan hail progress toward lasting South Caucasus peace a year after Trump summit August 2025 summit ‘ended decades of conflict,’ three countries say in joint statement

The United States, Armenia and Azerbaijan hailed the progress toward achieving peace in the South Caucasus, a year after US President Donald Trump hosted the countries’ leaders at the White House.

In a joint statement Monday marking the anniversary, the three countries said the August 2025 summit had “ended decades of conflict” and put the region “on a path towards a more prosperous future.”

“True peace is never achieved in just one day,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan and Armenia’s steps toward a lasting peace are a model for the world.”

The statement said Armenia and Azerbaijan had maintained stability along their border and were taking steps to normalize relations, delimit the border and build confidence.

The countries also highlighted progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a planned multimodal transit corridor through Armenia linking Azerbaijan with regional and international trade routes.

The three countries also support construction of an electricity transmission line along the route.

Washington said it had granted $201 million to the Trans-Caspian Enterprise Fund to support private-sector investment in the Middle Corridor linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The statement also pointed to growing US ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, including new agreements covering strategic partnerships, energy security, border infrastructure, artificial intelligence, semiconductor innovation and critical minerals.

Baku also lifted transit restrictions involving Armenia, according to the statement, which made it possible to transport 60,000 tons of goods to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan over the past year, while Azerbaijan supplied Armenia with 20,000 tons of oil products.

The sides also cited an agreement between Armenian and Azerbaijani telecom operators aimed at diversifying regional internet connectivity and strengthening telecommunications infrastructure.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have also joined the Board of Peace, an international coalition of leaders dedicated to achieving lasting peace and reconstruction in Gaza, at the invitation of the US, according to the statement.

Washington, Yerevan and Baku also reaffirmed their support for “the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction” of Armenia and Azerbaijan within their internationally recognized borders.

The statement comes a year after Trump hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the White House, where the two leaders signed a joint declaration on peace.

In recognition of the effort, Aliyev and Pashinyan jointly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the statement.

The three countries said they were determined to build on the progress achieved over the past year.

“Promises made, promises kept,” the statement quoted Trump as saying.

