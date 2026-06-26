Iranian and Egyptian football officials object to ceremonies promoting homosexuality during their World Cup match set for Saturday

Rainbow symbols overshadow first-ever Iran-Egypt match at World Cup Iranian and Egyptian football officials object to ceremonies promoting homosexuality during their World Cup match set for Saturday

Iran and Egypt are preparing for their first-ever World Cup match on Saturday amid a dispute with football’s world governing body FIFA over planned ceremonies and rainbow flags in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Egypt ranks first in Group G with 4 points, while Iran has 2 points in second place. Belgium comes in third place with two points, while New Zealand sits bottom of the group with one point.

Both Egypt and Iran have good chances to advance to the knockout stage in the tournament. Their match at Lumen Field in Seatle, however, was overshadowed by the city’s designated “Pride Match,” a decision made before the two nations were drawn to play.

The two Muslim countries where homosexuality is criminalized have protested the decision, which clashes with their religious and cultural values.

Iran Football Federation chief Mehdi Taj said the federation has formally objected since the World Cup draw in December.

Taj said Iran’s position had been clearly conveyed in all correspondence and meetings with FIFA, adding that the world football body had assured Tehran that the concerns were being addressed and measures would be taken to prevent any controversy, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

The Iranian official said FIFA pledged to cancel plans for rainbow armbands and prevent related flags from being brought into the stadium.

Religious sensitivities

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) also sent an official letter to FIFA rejecting any activities promoting homosexuality during the Egypt-Iran World Cup match.

“We completely reject such activities, which directly contradict the cultural, religious, and social values ​​of the region, particularly in Arab and Muslim societies,” the EFA said in its letter to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

It called on FIFA “to avoid activities that could incite cultural and religious sensitivities between fans” as the planned activities “are culturally and religiously incompatible with the traditions of both countries.”

FIFA has distanced ⁠itself from the planned activities, saying the ceremonies are organised by Seattle's local World Cup committee and not the global football body.

"I must clarify that there will be no 'Pride Match' at the World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Swiss magazine ⁠Die Weltwoche in January.

"There will be a FIFA World Cup match in Seattle and, on the same day, events organised by external organisations will be taking place in the city. But that has nothing to do with the match itself."​​​​​​​

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA ​threatened yellow cards for captains wearing the "OneLove" armband, citing its ⁠rules against political slogans.