Ivory Coast comfortably defeat Curacao 2-0 to secure place in next round African side looks set to play Norway in Round of 32

Ivory Coast comfortably defeated Curacao 2-0 on Thursday to secure their place in the next round in their final Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium in the US.

It was Nicolas Pepe in the 7th minute to start the game off with an Ivory Coast lead. After seizing the ball from sloppy Curacao passing, Yan Diomande assisted Pepe for a rapid start.

While Ivory Coast looked like they would double their lead soon, Curacao dug in well to deny them their chance, even going on a counter offensive in an attempt to score the equalizer.

However, the first half ended with the Ivory Coast lead.

Curacao seemingly rallied starting in the second half, probing the Ivory Coast defense. After multiple attacks, however, it was Ivory Coast that doubled their lead rather than Curacao getting their equalizer. Once again, Pepe drove into the box through the Curacao defense to curl it past the goalkeeper to score his brace in the 64th minute.

As a result of the game, Ivory Coast finished Group E in second place, securing their place past the group stage, while Curacao finished last, exiting their debut appearance in the tournament.

As things stand, Ivory Coast is set to play Norway in the Round of 32.