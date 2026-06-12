Khalid Boutaib says World Cup should remain open to players, coaches, officials from around the world

Morocco's former-striker says decision affecting Somali referee's World Cup participation 'regrettable' Khalid Boutaib says World Cup should remain open to players, coaches, officials from around the world

Former Morocco international Khalid Boutaib said the FIFA World Cup should remain accessible to players, coaches and officials worldwide, describing as "regrettable" the decision that prevented Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from participating in the 2026 tournament.

"The World Cup is also the dream of coaches, medical staff, technical staff and even referees," Boutaib told Anadolu ahead of Morocco's opening match.

He commented on discussions over visas and entry procedures for the World Cup, which is being hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Artan was unable to take part in the tournament after being denied entry to the US despite holding accreditation for the competition.

"It is unfortunate because players, referees and coaches see the World Cup as a celebration and a dream. It's a shame that certain decisions can affect that," Boutaib said.

While acknowledging security considerations, he said he hoped as many people as possible would be able to participate in the event.

"We would have liked as many people as possible to be part of this celebration," he added.

Boutaib, who helped Morocco qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a 20-year absence from the tournament, also said expectations for the national team had changed since its historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar in 2022.

"We now have a status to uphold. Expectations are higher than before," he said.

The former striker said Morocco should approach the tournament "with confidence, humility and ambition" and expressed hope that African teams would benefit from the expanded 48-team format.

The 2026 World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams, runs from June 11 to July 19.

Morocco are competing in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti.

Artan's case has drawn attention in the football world in recent weeks. His attendance would have marked history as the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also described the situation as "regrettable" and "unfortunate" while noting that immigration decisions remain the responsibility of sovereign states.

*Written by Seyma Erkul Dayanc in Istanbul