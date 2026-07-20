Statement from Beijing comes after Houthi air strikes targeted southern Saudi Arabia last week

China urges respect for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security Statement from Beijing comes after Houthi air strikes targeted southern Saudi Arabia last week

China on Monday called for respect for the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia and other countries amid US-Iran tensions.

“China opposes attacks against civilian facilities,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing, adding: "The sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia and other countries should be respected."

He added that China advocates resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means to create conditions for an early restoration of peace and tranquility in the region.

The statement from Beijing came after Saudi Arabia intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group from Yemen last week.

The missiles targeted Saudi Arabia's southern region, according to the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government.



The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces had struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​

Tensions are running high in the Middle East amid US-Iran retaliatory strikes that continued for the 10th consecutive day on Monday.