Anita Anand holds talks with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to meet Premier Shehbaz Sharif

Canadian foreign minister kicks off Pakistan visit, 1st in 20 years Anita Anand holds talks with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to meet Premier Shehbaz Sharif

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand began her maiden official visit to Pakistan on Monday, state-run Pakistan Television reported.



The trip marks the first visit to Pakistan by a Canadian foreign minister in nearly 20 years.



Soon after her arrival, Anand reached the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad for talks with her Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.



The two top diplomats are expected to hold bilateral talks covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Canada relations.



The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education and people-to-people exchanges.



The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.



During the visit, Anand is also scheduled to meet Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



Pakistan and Canada established diplomatic relations in 1947, while more than 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin live in Canada.



Bilateral merchandise trade stood at about $1.2 billion in 2025. Pakistan’s exports to Canada totaled roughly $696 million, largely comprising textiles and leather goods, while Canadian exports to Pakistan stood at nearly $500 million and consisted mainly of agricultural products.