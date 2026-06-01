- Former England international brings end to career spanning more than 2 decades

James Milner retires after record-breaking Premier League career - Former England international brings end to career spanning more than 2 decades

Former England international James Milner announced his retirement from professional football, bringing to a close a career spanning more than two decades.

Milner retires as the player with the most appearances in Premier League history, having played 658 matches in the competition, according to the BBC.

The versatile midfielder made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in 2002 before going on to play for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his career, Milner won numerous major honors, including three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Known for his professionalism, consistency and longevity, Milner earned 61 caps for England and remained an active Premier League player into his late 30s.

His retirement marks the end of one of the longest and most successful careers in English football history.