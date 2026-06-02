Coach Vincenzo Montella names blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents as Türkiye prepares for 1st World Cup appearance since 2002 in tournament hosted by US, Canada and Mexico

Türkiye names 26-man squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup Coach Vincenzo Montella names blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents as Türkiye prepares for 1st World Cup appearance since 2002 in tournament hosted by US, Canada and Mexico

Türkiye has announced its final 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with coach Vincenzo Montella selecting a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talents for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, with Türkiye returning to the World Cup stage after securing qualification through the European campaign.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu headlines the squad, alongside Real Madrid star Arda Guler, Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and experienced defender Merih Demiral.

Montella named three goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Mert Gunok and Ugurcan Cakir.

In defense, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur, Ferdi Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Samet Akaydin and Zeki Celik were selected.

The midfield group includes Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan, Orkun Kokcu and Salih Ozcan.

Türkiye’s attacking options feature Arda Guler, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Yunus Akgun, Can Uzun, Deniz Gul, Irfan Can Kahveci, Kenan Yildiz, Kerem Akturkoglu and Oguz Aydin.

Several notable young players, including Can Uzun and Deniz Gul, earned places in the final squad as Türkiye looks to build on its recent resurgence under Montella.

Group-stage schedule

Türkiye will open its World Cup campaign against Australia on June 14 at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Crescent-Stars will then face Paraguay on June 20 in the San Francisco Bay Area before taking on host nation the US on June 26 in Los Angeles.

Türkiye’s group-stage fixtures (TSI):



June 14: Australia vs. Türkiye – 07:00 (Vancouver)



June 20: Türkiye vs. Paraguay – 06:00 (San Francisco Bay Area)



June 26: Türkiye vs. United States – 05:00 (Los Angeles)

Türkiye will aim to advance to the knockout stage and replicate the success of its historic third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.