Military says 24 firearms, over 49,000 rounds of ammunition seized near southern border

Egyptian army says it foiled cross-border arms smuggling network Military says 24 firearms, over 49,000 rounds of ammunition seized near southern border

The Egyptian army said Tuesday that its forces had dismantled a cross-border organized crime network involved in smuggling and trafficking weapons and ammunition through the country’s southern frontier.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Gharib Abdel Hafez said the operation was launched after intelligence indicated the network was preparing to smuggle weapons and ammunition across Egypt’s southern border for distribution inside the country and to supply criminal groups involved in illegal gold mining.

The military said army forces intercepted two arms-smuggling operations in the desert west of Aswan province, seizing 24 firearms of various types, 49,211 rounds of ammunition of different calibers, a pickup truck, and identity documents belonging to several foreign nationals.

The statement said army forces are continuing efforts to track down the remaining members of the network and take legal action against them.

​​​​​​​The military said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to tighten security along Egypt’s borders and combat threats to the country’s national security.