Pakistani minister to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest during visit, diplomatic source says

Pakistan’s interior minister heads to Tehran for talks amid Iran-US mediation efforts Pakistani minister to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest during visit, diplomatic source says

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi headed to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials amid mediation efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA, citing a diplomatic source, said Naqvi departed Islamabad for the Iranian capital early Tuesday for talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistani or Iranian authorities.

The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni traveled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

​​​​​​​Pakistan, alongside Qatar, played a key mediating role in facilitating a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US in June to end the recent conflict between the two countries.