Both teams remain in contention to qualify for next round

Iran tie 10-man Belgium in goalless stalemate Both teams remain in contention to qualify for next round

Iran tied a 10-man Belgium in a 0-0 goalless stalemate in their Group G match Sunday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Even though Belgium monopolized the ball and registered 11 shots in the first half, Iran came the closest to scoring with a disallowed goal due to an offside in the 25th minute.

Iran continued to be present in the game, despite not having had a lot of possession.

The second half started contested, with Iran trying to take more control of the ball and Belgium probing the Iranian defenses to no avail.

Capitalizing on a back-pass mistake, Mehdi Taremi momentarily seized the ball but was brought down by Nathan Ngoy, potentially saving a goal but costing him dearly, as he was sent off in the 66th minute, leaving Belgium with 10 men on the field.

Ngoy’s red card marks the eighth of the tournament, already doubling the number of red cards in Qatar 2022.

Rather than go back on the defensive, the Red Devils pushed harder against Iran, attempting 11 more shots during the half. However, the Iranian defense held on, and despite some close attempts, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand denied Belgium on many occasions.

As a result of the game, Iran placed at the top of Group G, while Belgium placed second.

At the current standings, both teams are in contention to advance to the next round.

