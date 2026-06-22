Cape Verde had previously frustrated Spain in goalless draw, while Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde holds Uruguay to 2-2 draw in World Cup Group H Cape Verde had previously frustrated Spain in goalless draw, while Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in their FIFA World Cup Group H match Sunday at Miami Stadium in the US state of Florida, keeping the group open heading into the final round of fixtures.

The result left both sides with two points after two matches following opening draws earlier in the tournament.

Cape Verde previously frustrated Spain in a goalless draw, while Uruguay drew 1-1 with Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay entered the match under pressure to secure their first win of the campaign, with coach Marcelo Bielsa making a notable change by leaving Darwin Nunez out of the starting lineup.

Cape Verde, playing in their first World Cup, again showed discipline and resilience against a more established opponent.

The Blue Sharks had already made an impression in Group H with their opening result against Spain, and Sunday’s draw further boosted their hopes of staying in contention for the knockout stage.

The result means Spain remain in a stronger position in the group after their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay and Cape Verde are still chasing qualification.

Both teams remain alive going into the final group matches, with Uruguay set to face Spain and Cape Verde due to meet Saudi Arabia on June 26.

No team in Group H has yet been eliminated or confirmed in the knockout stage, leaving qualification to be decided in the last round of games.

